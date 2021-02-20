Advertisement

Bean’s Cafe expands to better help the homeless after 3rd Ave. location sold

(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:13 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since the pandemic started Bean’s Cafe has made many changes to how they serve those in need at the shelter. Weidner Apartment Homes announced Friday it would purchase a large plot of land on 3rd Ave. where the Bean’s Cafe building currently sits.

Since March, the location on 3rd. Avenue has been used as a food production facility and storage site, according to a release sent out from Bean’s Cafe Friday.

Not only has Bean’s Cafe expanded, it has modified its emergency food response programs. Bean’s Cafe has seen a higher demand for services since the pandemic started in March 2020. According to the release, from 2019-2020 the shelter served 310,500 meals, but since the pandemic started, Bean’s Cafe has already served over 727,000 meals.

To help accommodate with the growing needs at the shelter, Bean’s Cafe says it will be remodeling a building they currently own in Anchorage. There are plans to expand the kitchen and work space, and add more refrigeration and freezer space as well as warehouse space. With the new remodel, no client services will take place at this location, according to the release.

“We are focused on how to best meet the needs of our community, both for shelter and for food security,” said Lisa Sauder, CEO of Bean’s Cafe. “The partnership with Weidner Apartment Homes and Rasmuson Foundation will bring a new level of private funding and support to help systemically change how homelessness and food security are addressed in Anchorage.”

According to the release, Bean’s Cafe intends to stay in shelter operations whether that will be on the current 3rd Ave. location, or another site.

