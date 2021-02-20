Advertisement

Cold and bright over mainland Alaska

Storms churn over the Aleutians
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold, dry weather is expected for Anchorage and areas of mainland Alaska as we head into the weekend. Clear skies present an opportunity for Aurora viewing Saturday night to Sunday with high auroral activity expected. The best estimate (KP 5) is for 3 am to 6 am Sunday morning.

Storm action stays over the Aleutians, but fans east, spawning surface lows that will bring inclement weather to the southeast region in 2 separate waves.

