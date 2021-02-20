Cold and bright over mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold, dry weather is expected for Anchorage and areas of mainland Alaska as we head into the weekend. Clear skies present an opportunity for Aurora viewing Saturday night to Sunday with high auroral activity expected. The best estimate (KP 5) is for 3 am to 6 am Sunday morning.

Storm action stays over the Aleutians, but fans east, spawning surface lows that will bring inclement weather to the southeast region in 2 separate waves.

