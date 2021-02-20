Advertisement

Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

“When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted and blatantly racist.

The governor has previously ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Driver in custody after an ‘exchange of gunfire’ with law enforcement in Dillingham
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial
Governor’s appointees named during pandemic rejected in Superior Court consideration

Latest News

Bean's Cafe sign
Housing group to purchase 3rd Avenue land, buying out Bean’s Cafe and promising improved homeless services in the area
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Baby sea otters Juniper and Pushki at the Alaska SeaLife Center.
Alaska SeaLife Center hosts virtual gala and fundraiser
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes