Iron Dog Day 7: Team 14 takes lead into Puntilla

Iron Dog Team 14, Casey Boylan and Bryan Leslie at the start line on Big Lake.
Iron Dog Team 14, Casey Boylan and Bryan Leslie at the start line on Big Lake.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2021 Iron Dog has reached the 2,326-mile mark of the 2021 race with Team 14, Casey Boylan and Bryan Leslie, leading at the Puntilla checkpoint. This is the first time Boylan and Leslie will have a chance to win the race after not finishing last year and coming in third place in 2019.

The leaders made their move on day 6 of the race when they moved from third to first on a run from Kotzebue to McGrath. They followed up the marathon day with more technical riding through the Alaska Range. Boylan and Leslie were followed into the Puntilla checkpoint by Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George, who arrived half an hour later.

The Iron Dog expects a finish at noon on Saturday at Big Lake.

