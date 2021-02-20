Advertisement

Late race comeback propels Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George to Iron Dog victory

Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.
Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2021 Iron Dog champions, Team 6, Brad George and Robby Schachle were in disbelief when they found out they had won the race. They crossed the Big Lake finish line and didn’t know they had won the race until fans started yelling at them. It took Schahcle and George a moment to realize what just happened and then they celebrated.

To begin the day George and Schachle were in second place at the Puntilla checkpoint trailing, then leaders, Team 14, Casey Boylan and Bryan Leslie with 153 miles of race left. Early Saturday morning Team 14 ran into issues on the trail, and videos on Facebook show the team towing each other’s sleds.

