Advertisement

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.

The plane landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

Caption

United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The airline released no further details.

The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver. Police are asking that anyone injured come forward.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion,” he said in a phone interview. “The plane just kind of continued on and we didn’t see it after that.”

Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.

Video posted on Twitter by a woman who said she was the daughter of people aboard the flight showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Police search for armed man who stole vehicle, broke into home in South Anchorage
KTUU
In response to community concerns, APD to retire ‘What Not To Do Wednesday’ social media campaign
The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial

Latest News

Plane drops debris on neighborhoods near Denver
This Oct. 1, 2020 photo provided by Edmund Tunney shows his daughter, Isabella, center, with...
Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts
Bean’s Cafe expands to better help the homeless after 3rd Ave. location sold
Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.
Late race comeback propels Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George to Iron Dog victory