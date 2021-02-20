Police search for armed man who stole vehicle, broke into home in South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are responding to a report of an armed individual at a home on Jarvi Drive in the Old Seward/Oceanview area of South Anchorage.

According to a police dispatch, at 3:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the report that the homeowner found a man inside their home. The man fled the home in the homeowner’s vehicle.

The suspect is potentially armed and was last seen wearing a large beaver fur hat. The stolen vehicle is a black Mercedes SUV.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect but ask that they avoid the surrounding area.

The homeowner was not injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.