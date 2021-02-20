Advertisement

Police search for armed man who stole vehicle, broke into home in South Anchorage

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search(KWTX)
By Malia Barto
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are responding to a report of an armed individual at a home on Jarvi Drive in the Old Seward/Oceanview area of South Anchorage.

According to a police dispatch, at 3:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the report that the homeowner found a man inside their home. The man fled the home in the homeowner’s vehicle.

The suspect is potentially armed and was last seen wearing a large beaver fur hat. The stolen vehicle is a black Mercedes SUV.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect but ask that they avoid the surrounding area.

The homeowner was not injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

