UA Board of Regents to decide on a fundraising extension for UAA hockey, gymnastics next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey and gymnastics programs are looking for a fundraising extension to save its programs. A possible extension will be decided on at the next University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 25 and 26.

“Through collaborative efforts between the UAA administration and Save Seawolf Hockey, we have arrived at a solution for reinstatement of Seawolf hockey that honors the community support already demonstrated, and will allow fundraising efforts to continue,” wrote Save Seawolf Hockey volunteer Heidi Embley in a press release Friday night.

The release goes on to write that the board of regents will consider their collaborative solution during its meeting next week.

So far, the gymnastics program has raised $380,000 of the $880,000 needed in pledges and donations, according to interim head coach Marie-Sophie Boggasch. The Save Seawolf Hockey website have their fundraising efforts at $1.8 million of the $3 million needed in pledges and donations.

“There have been some positive discussions with university leadership,” said Boggasch on Friday. “We are hoping to see an updated motion on Thursday’s BOR meeting.”

Both gymnastics and hockey will continue to fundraise until the Feb. 25 meeting.

