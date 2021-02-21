4 officers named in Dillingham shooting that sent man to an Anchorage hospital

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have named the officers involved in a shooting in Dillingham on Thursday that sent a man to an Anchorage hospital.

Troopers and officers from the Dillingham Police Department responded to a call for a man whose car was stuck in a ditch The man was armed and tried to flee before exchanging gunfire with officers, troopers say.

According to troopers, he was injured, but no officers were harmed in the shooting.

The man, who has not been named by troopers, is still being treated in Anchorage. No details were released about his injuries.

Troopers say that Sgt. Aaron Mobley, a 17-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers, fired at the man. Adam Jackon, a two-year veteran of the troopers, was also involved. Trooper Benjamin Turner, who has spent two years with AST, also fired his gun on Thursday.

Two Dillingham police officers were also involved, one fired their gun. Daniel Gonzalez-Fawcett, who has spent three months with Dillingham Police Department and four years with the state of Alaska, was involved in the shooting.

On Thursday, troopers said that the Alaska Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and will take responsibility for the case.

