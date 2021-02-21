Advertisement

Bike, walk, or ski the moose, parks foundation promoting Anchorage-wide loop

A connection of popular Anchorage trails will take you on a 32-mile tour of the city's trail...
A connection of popular Anchorage trails will take you on a 32-mile tour of the city's trail system in the shape of a familiar Anchorage denizen.(Jeremy Kashatok)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:49 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2020, Anchorage’s trail system saw a pretty big bump in traffic.

“The traffic department measures that trail use is up, overall, 15%,” said Beth Nordlund, executive director of the Anchorage Parks Foundation. “That’s a 26% increase in pedestrian use, and an 8% increase in cyclist use.”

Data from the department comes with the rider that the exact reasons for that increase is still up for interpretation, but with a global pandemic forcing people to find new ways to get exercise and relieve some mental stress, Nordlund said she has a theory.

“We’re working from home, so I doubt it’s commuter numbers that are up,” she said. “I think we’re getting out to just get outside, get some exercise.”

And with so many more people out enjoying Anchorage’s trail system, the foundation is trying to promote a 32-mile, city-wide loop, in the shape of a familiar sight along those very same trails.

“It’s the shape of a moose, and Anchorage loves its moose!” Nordlund said.

The loop connects popular spots like the Coastal, Campbell Creek, and Ship Creek trails, with a few connecting routes to take commuters around the perimeter of Anchorage. The concept isn’t new, but Nordlund said there’s a new push to get people out on it. You can even get a free moose loop sticker if you tell the foundation you finished the loop.

“When you use our system of trails, when you bike the moose, when you ski the moose, when you walk on the moose, you are saving a car trip, you are working on your own health, and you are promoting clean air,” she said.

She added that three of the trails within that loop, are on the parks and recreation bond for 2021.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Police search for armed man who stole vehicle, broke into home in South Anchorage
Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
KTUU
In response to community concerns, APD to retire ‘What Not To Do Wednesday’ social media campaign
The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial

Latest News

Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.
Late race comeback propels Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George to Iron Dog victory
Iron Dog Team 14, Casey Boylan and Bryan Leslie at the start line on Big Lake.
Iron Dog Day 7: Team 14 takes lead into Puntilla
Iron Dog Team 3 snowmachine
Iron Dog: A family affair for the Barbers
The University of Alaska Anchorage logo on campus. (KTUU)
UA Board of Regents to decide on a fundraising extension for UAA hockey, gymnastics next week