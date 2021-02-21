Cold continues across the state, a southern warm-up on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska will have another cold night and day, particularly across the Interior where lows will reach -35 to near -42 in some areas. Highs for Sunday will again remain well below zero. The cold extends across to the West and Southwest with Bethel seeing lows near 35 below Saturday night and highs on Sunday near -6.

Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valleys and much of the Kenai Peninsula will see temperatures drop to near zero overnight with highs tomorrow in the mid-teens to near 20 degrees.

Southcentral will see temperatures warm up by mid-week with highs by Wednesday in the mid 20s for Anchorage and the Valleys. A chance of snow moves in for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Southeast will see another round of snow and rain for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warming to near 40 degrees around Juneau for Sunday.

