Advertisement

Northwest Alaska city declares disaster after power outage

(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELAWIK, Alaska (AP) - A small northwest Alaska city of about 900 people has declared a disaster after suffering a power outage that shut off water lines.

While power has been restored in the city of Selawik, only some water lines are operational again.

A statement Saturday by Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says several commercial and residential water pipes remain frozen.

The power outage began Feb. 14. The State Emergency Operations Center will work with the city and the Northwest Arctic Borough to investigate the incident before determining whether state assistance will be necessary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Stevens was surprised by a bear when she used an outhouse while winter camping near...
‘It didn’t occur to me it would be a bear’: Outhouse bear bites Haines woman on her bottom
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Police search for armed man who stole vehicle, broke into home in South Anchorage
KTUU
In response to community concerns, APD to retire ‘What Not To Do Wednesday’ social media campaign
The governor has blasted Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, for spreading COVID-19...
Governor blasts Eagle River Republican for spreading COVID-19 misinformation: ‘You deceived the people of Alaska’
Tristan Grant, 35, is set to stand trial on federal sex trafficking charges starting on Feb....
Released from jail to meet with his attorney, man bolts days before federal trial

Latest News

The clouds have moved in but the cold remains.
Saturday Evening Forecast
Bean’s Cafe expands to better help the homeless after 3rd Ave. location sold
Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.
Late race comeback propels Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George to Iron Dog victory
Whistleblower calls for change within Sitka Police Department