Northwest Alaska city declares disaster after power outage

SELAWIK, Alaska (AP) - A small northwest Alaska city of about 900 people has declared a disaster after suffering a power outage that shut off water lines.

While power has been restored in the city of Selawik, only some water lines are operational again.

A statement Saturday by Alaska’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says several commercial and residential water pipes remain frozen.

The power outage began Feb. 14. The State Emergency Operations Center will work with the city and the Northwest Arctic Borough to investigate the incident before determining whether state assistance will be necessary.

