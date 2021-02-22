Advertisement

1 death, 68 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported one resident death and 68 COVID-19 cases in Alaska Monday. The newly added death brings the state’s death total to 287 residents and three nonresidents. The 68 cases represent a single day’s reported cases to the state. More than 300 cases have been added to the state’s tally since the COVID-19 dashboard was last updated on Friday. The state recently stopped updating the data dashboard on weekends and holidays.

A total of 57,753 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska.

Cases were reported in these communities for :

  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 22
  • Municipality of Anchorage: 21
  • Juneau City and Borough: 7
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 6
  • Bethel Census Area: 3
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Petersburg Borough: 2
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

At least 1,251 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 35 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 577 inpatient and 40 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 142,531 first dose and 87,332 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,648,785 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

