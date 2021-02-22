Advertisement

Alaska man indicted in murder-for-hire plot against woman

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man who allegedly stalked his ex-girlfriend for months has been indicted on a charge of attempting to hire someone to kill her.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder says 54-year-old Roger Keeling of Fairbanks was charged with murder-for-hire in an indictment from a federal grand jury last week. Authorities say Keeling tried to pay $1,500 to a man he met in jail to help him find someone to kill the Fairbanks woman. Prosecutors say he transferred money to the inmate’s mother. Authorities say police searching Keeling’s home found a map of the layout of the targeted woman’s home.

Keeling’s public defender said his office cannot comment on pending cases.

