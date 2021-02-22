Anchorage police chief no longer in top running for California job

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Department Chief Justin Doll is no longer a top candidate to lead the San Jose, California police department, according to a memo from San Jose’s city manager to its city council.

Doll, who has been with APD for nearly 25 years, was one of seven finalists who participated in a virtual police chief candidate forum with San Jose residents, and in community member interviews.

Ultimately, the city manager wrote, the city had more than 50 community members involved in these interviews and give their top recommendations for chief. The city now has four finalists — three from within the San Jose Police Department and one from Pittsburgh.

“I would also like to thank the three other candidates that participated in the Police Chief Candidate Forum and interviews,” wrote City Manager David Sykes. “They made this choice incredibly difficult because of their strong credentials and thorough answers to the many questions they were asked. I wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

The same day the city of San Jose announced that Doll was one of their finalists, Doll announced his retirement from the Anchorage Police Department. Doll intends to retire in June.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to see if Doll’s retirement plans have changed since being taken out of the running for the San Jose position, but has not yet heard back.

