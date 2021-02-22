Fairbanks man facing manslaughter charge following Sunday shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fairbanks Police Department says a man is facing a manslaughter charge after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say around 2 a.m. they received a call from a resident on Joyce Drive saying that someone had been shot. When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Brian Simpson, Jr. dead in the living room with a gunshot wound.

Police began talking to those inside the home, including a man identified as 20-year-old Tyrese Roberts. Police say Roberts initially told a detective that he had been upstairs in his room when he heard two loud bangs.

“He stated that he went downstairs and found the deceased on the floor and that he attempted life-saving measures before telling a family member, who had been asleep upstairs, what happened,” wrote FPD in a press release.

According to police, a family member later told them that Roberts admitted to shooting Simpson.

Police then brought Roberts into the station where he later confessed to shooting Simpson.

“He continued to state that he was in his bedroom when the victim was shot but changed his account when detectives presented him with physical evidence that contradicted his story, as well as the statements from his family member. Roberts then gave a different account of the victim’s death and admitted to shooting him.”

Police say Roberts was booked at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a charge of manslaughter.

