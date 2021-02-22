Gov. Dunleavy isolating after close contact with person with COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is isolating at his home in the Mat-Su Borough after being notified over the weekend that someone he’d been in close contact with had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Monday morning, the Governor’s office said Dunleavy was around the person Saturday, and Sunday was notified the person tested positive for the virus. Dunleavy took a rapid COVID-19 test, which came back negative Monday morning. His office says the governor is showing no symptoms of the virus.

The governor will stay at his home for at least seven days, following CDC and DHSS guidelines, the release says, and will work from home and continue to be tested for COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

