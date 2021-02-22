Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy isolating after close contact with person with COVID-19

Dunleavy and the COVID Crisis
Dunleavy and the COVID Crisis
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is isolating at his home in the Mat-Su Borough after being notified over the weekend that someone he’d been in close contact with had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Monday morning, the Governor’s office said Dunleavy was around the person Saturday, and Sunday was notified the person tested positive for the virus. Dunleavy took a rapid COVID-19 test, which came back negative Monday morning. His office says the governor is showing no symptoms of the virus.

The governor will stay at his home for at least seven days, following CDC and DHSS guidelines, the release says, and will work from home and continue to be tested for COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, said she is "ready to rumble" after the governor accused her...
Eagle River Republican responds to governor’s COVID-19 conspiracy accusations: ‘Reinbold is ready to rumble’
Alaska State Troopers
4 officers named in Dillingham shooting that sent man to an Anchorage hospital
Northwest Alaska city declares disaster after power outage
Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.
Late race comeback propels Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George to Iron Dog victory

Latest News

Raising chickens in cold climates can be tricky, that's why Professor Stephen Brown started...
No need to fly the coup to attend ‘Chicken University,’ it’s on Zoom this year
A shot of a bike path sign in Palmer near the town square.
Submissions wanted for public art display in Palmer
Monday, February 22 Morning Weather
Monday, February 22 Morning Weather
ASAA has reclassified high school baseball
ASAA considers ‘hate speech’ policy for student athletes