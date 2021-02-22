Advertisement

Homer wins back-to-back DII state hockey tittles

HOMER GOES BACK TO BACK(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an overtime thriller, Hunter Green knocked in the game winner for the Mariners, in the first overtime period. However, it was far from a cake walk for Homer, getting down by two goals in the first two minutes of the game.

Senior forward Haylee Owen for Homer said, “It was really exciting it really keeps you on your toes, it makes you want to keep going, I knew we had it in us it was just really good to finally push through and get it done.”

Homer hammered home the equalizing goal in the middle of the third period, propelling the game into overtime. Both teams taking huge penalties towards the end of the game, opening chances on both ends of the ice.

In the end, it was a loose puck in front of the Moose goalie that ended up sending the Homer bench into a frenzy, celebrating their second state title in two years.

