Light snow gives way to sunshine Monday afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has been steadily falling through the overnight hours, as low level clouds moved in. This combined with a weak upper level disturbance moving through the region is squeezing out what little moisture we do have in the atmosphere. With temperatures several degrees below freezing, the snow is light, fluffy and dry. This leads to the greatest impact through the morning being reduced visibility. Because dry snow has a lower water quality, it is easily kicked around and transported. With that said, roads with the heaviest traffic will see the greatest reduction in visibility for the morning commute.

The snow will be short-lived and taper off by mid morning, with up to an inch of accumulation expected. As the snow comes to an end, clouds will clear out and the sun will return. This will make for a pleasant afternoon, with many locations seeing highs topping out near 20 degrees. The only exception will be coastal regions where temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 20s.

Under clear skies, we’ll see the return to lows near zero through the night. It’ll likely be our last night in the single digits for some time, as the upcoming weather pattern favors warmer and wetter conditions. Beginning Tuesday afternoon, clouds will steadily increase ahead of our next storm. We could see snow as early as the afternoon hours, but most of the activity holds off until the overnight hours. This comes as the storm itself begins to push inland, bringing with it some breezy winds and warmer conditions.

It’s possible that by midweek, warmer air could push our temperatures at or above freezing. It’s something to watch, as the last time we were above freezing was on January 24th. Even with the push of warmer air, the weather pattern favors active weather ahead. A parade of storms will carry us into the weekend, with our best shot of snow arriving by Saturday.

Have a blessed Monday!

