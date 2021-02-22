Advertisement

Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the...
Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast U.S. Embassy complex.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:52 AM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says at least two rockets have struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any casualties.

Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target Monday.

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast U.S. Embassy complex.

They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. A statement from the military said there were no casualties and that an investigation was ongoing.

There was minor property damage, including a damaged vehicle. The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and is the seat of Iraq’s government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, said she is "ready to rumble" after the governor accused her...
Eagle River Republican responds to governor’s COVID-19 conspiracy accusations: ‘Reinbold is ready to rumble’
Alaska State Troopers
4 officers named in Dillingham shooting that sent man to an Anchorage hospital
Northwest Alaska city declares disaster after power outage
Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George after winning the 2021 Iron Dog.
Late race comeback propels Team 6, Robby Schachle and Brad George to Iron Dog victory

Latest News

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years