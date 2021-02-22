Service sweeps region-4 cross-country skiing championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cougars continue their dominance against other Anchorage schools, Service’s Zander Maurer winning the boys pursuit race in 12 minutes and 16 seconds and Meredith Schwartz winning the girls pursuit race in 14 minutes and 27 seconds.

Meredith Schwartz saying, ”I was really nervous somebody was going to catch me so I was really happy to cross first.”

And Zander Maurer saying, “I was surprised when I saw the results, feels great pretty similar to last year, and I was hoping it’d feel the same way”

Service High School won both the Girls and Boys team Championships and will take that strong showing into the High School Skiing State Championships that will be held next weekend at Government Peak.

