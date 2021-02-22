Advertisement

Warmer weather ahead for most of Alaska

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most of Alaska will see a warm up for the week ahead. Where you are will decide how much the temperatures change. Bethel will go from having a high temperature below zero to one near 30 degrees by Tuesday. Anchorage is also expecting temperatures to warm to the upper 20s/low 30s by mid-week. For the Interior, the change won’t be dramatically warmer but most daytime temperatures will be above zero by Wednesday. Fairbanks will see a daytime high near 15 degrees by midweek. Northern Alaska will stay in the deep freeze as the warmer air moving in from Southwest won’t reach that far. Southeast will see temperatures staying in the upper 30s/low 40s for highs along with a rain-snow mix.

Southwest and Southcentral have chances to see some snow starting Tuesday into Wednesday. That same storm that is moving through the Bering Sea beginning Sunday night will push some snow into the Interior for Wednesday.

