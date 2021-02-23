Advertisement

Alaskans share aurora photos after active February

The northern lights shine over Willow, AK. (Courtesy Julie Brown)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of Alaskans have shared their photos of the aurora borealis with Alaska’s News Source over the last two weeks when prime days for aurora activity coinciding with two weekends this month and clear skies for many.

The aurora forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22 and 23 is expected to be “active” with aurora visible overhead from Utqiagvik to Anchorage and Juneau.

Here are some of the photos shared with us just from the past two weeks of aurora activity.

If you have photos of the aurora or other lovely sights in Alaska, please visit our photo submission page to share with us.

Alaska's Awesome Aurora February 2021