Alaskans share aurora photos after active February

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of Alaskans have shared their photos of the aurora borealis with Alaska’s News Source over the last two weeks when prime days for aurora activity coinciding with two weekends this month and clear skies for many.

The aurora forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22 and 23 is expected to be “active” with aurora visible overhead from Utqiagvik to Anchorage and Juneau.

Here are some of the photos shared with us just from the past two weeks of aurora activity.

