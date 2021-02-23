Advertisement

Dunleavy joins other governors asking Biden to withdraw executive order

(KFYR-TV)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:47 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is joining 16 other governors who signed a letter asking President Joe Biden to withdraw an executive order that bans new oil and gas development on federal land and in offshore waters.

The order was one of many Biden signed in January as part of his campaign against climate change and targets fossil fuels. In Alaska, members of the energy industry are already feeling the impact.

In the letter, which was sent on Monday, the governors say the executive order has ”a negative economic effect upon western states with large tracts of federal land and upon Gulf Coast states.”

The governors claim the order will have negative impacts on the energy industry when it comes to creating good careers and a steady income for families in rural areas and small towns.

I urge President Joe Biden to withdraw his job-killing executive order banning oil & gas development on federal lands...

Posted by Governor Mike Dunleavy on Monday, February 22, 2021

“Where the recent surge in oil and natural gas provided jobs and created wealth when we needed it most, the Order will drastically hinder the ability of the oil and gas industry to recover, both onshore and offshore, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside,” the letter states.

The governors also say that innovation, not regulation, is the best path forward and that the order will result in fossil fuel development being shifted to other countries with less emission controls.

The other states included in the letter are Wyoming, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

