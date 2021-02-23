Former state Rep. Katie Hurley dies at 99

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former State Rep. Katie Hurley, who was also involved in the Alaska Constitutional Convention, has died. Gov. Mike Dunleavy will pay respect to Hurley’s by ordering U.S. flags and Alaska state flags to fly at half-staff on March 30, 2021.

Hurley passed at the age of 99. She served in the Alaska State Legislature from 1985 to 1987. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, she was an assistant to Territorial Gov. Ernest Gruening, the Chief Clerk to the Constitutional Convention, Secretary of the Territorial Senate, and Secretary of the State Senate.

“Katie Hurley was a pioneer who impacted countless lives in her commitment to Alaska’s public affairs. Her dedicated contributions during Alaska’s formative Territorial and Statehood years created history,” wrote Dunleavy in a statement. “From the first day that Alaska became a state, Katie was at the forefront of devoted public service. We offer our deepest sympathies to Katie Hurley’s family and friends as they honor her memory.”

According to the press release, March 30th would have been her 100th birthday.

