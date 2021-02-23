Advertisement

Former state Rep. Katie Hurley dies at 99

Hurley was chief clerk to the state’s Constitutional Convention.
Four former marshals of the Alaska Pride Parade, who led the Alaska Pride March in downtown...
Four former marshals of the Alaska Pride Parade, who led the Alaska Pride March in downtown Anchorage, are seated on Saturday, June 15, 2013. From left are Fred Hillman, who was the 2002 marshal; Katie Hurley and Arliss Sturgulewski, who were co-marshals in 2001, and Mike Madill, who was the marshal in 2005 and is seen wearing his uniform from World War II. Instead of parade, a unity march was held from downtown to the Alaska Pride Festival on the Delaney Park Strip. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)(Mark Thiessen | AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former State Rep. Katie Hurley, who was also involved in the Alaska Constitutional Convention, has died. Gov. Mike Dunleavy will pay respect to Hurley’s by ordering U.S. flags and Alaska state flags to fly at half-staff on March 30, 2021.

Hurley passed at the age of 99. She served in the Alaska State Legislature from 1985 to 1987. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, she was an assistant to Territorial Gov. Ernest Gruening, the Chief Clerk to the Constitutional Convention, Secretary of the Territorial Senate, and Secretary of the State Senate.

“Katie Hurley was a pioneer who impacted countless lives in her commitment to Alaska’s public affairs. Her dedicated contributions during Alaska’s formative Territorial and Statehood years created history,” wrote Dunleavy in a statement. “From the first day that Alaska became a state, Katie was at the forefront of devoted public service. We offer our deepest sympathies to Katie Hurley’s family and friends as they honor her memory.”

According to the press release, March 30th would have been her 100th birthday.

