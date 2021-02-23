Generous, anonymous donation leads to utility assistance fund in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even with rental and food assistance, thousands of Alaskan families are still struggling in the deep recession of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why one anonymous donor started a campaign to help struggling families with gas, electric and water bills.

“Warm hearts/ Warm Homes is a fund that really has its genesis from an anonymous customer who approached me last December really just wanting to donate $10,000 to help his fellow Kenai areas residents with their utility bills, specifically with their gas bills, “says Lindsay Hobson, ENSTAR Communications Director.

After receiving the $10,000 donation, the natural gas company matched the donation and then partnered with United Way of Anchorage to launch the Warm Hearts/ Warm Homes Utility Assistance Fund. The fund is currently being administered through the 2-1-1 program.

“Our work will not be finished until the virus is gone and Alaska’s economic recovery is complete,” said Clark Halvorson, President of United Way. “If you have the ability, please consider making a donation as we come together again to keep hearts and homes warm.”

Donations are still being accepted through United Way’s website, there’s a link for the Warm Hearts/ Warm Homes fund that people can contribute to.

“What I love about this story is the fact that the idea came from a customer,” says Hobson, “I don’t think he was expecting anyone else to come in with $10,000, but he is hoping that people will hear this story and find another $100 or find $50 or whatever they can do because he dug up whatever he could to help his neighbors and he wants others to do the same.”

