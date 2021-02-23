Advertisement

Man dies following an assault on Kasiana Island near Sitka

Police Lights (WMTW)(WMTW)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:30 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sitka Police Department says a 63-year-old man has died following an assault on Kasiana Island near Sitka.

Police say on Feb. 14 around 9 p.m. they responded to a report of an assault. SPD says when they arrived they learned that 28-year-old Patrick O’Brien had attacked a family member, identified as James A. O’Brien Jr, with a blunt object.

Police say James A. O’Brien sustained substantial head and facial fractures and was Medevacked to Seattle. On Sunday it was reported he had died.

SPD says Patrick O’Brien faces multiple charges including assault.

*****Update***** On 2/21/2021, it was reported to the Sitka Police Department that the victim of the assault, 63 year...

Posted by Sitka Police Department on Monday, February 22, 2021

