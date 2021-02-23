Multiple storms sweep across Coastal Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was hard to escape the cold this morning across Southcentral, as nearly everyone woke up to subzero temperatures. The only exception was coastal regions of the sound and Gulf of Alaska. This came as clear skies and calm winds allowed for radiational cooling to take place into the night. While the clear skies are still with us, an incoming storm will bring the return to warmer weather, snow showers and increasing clouds.

Initially today will remain on the drier side, but as the clouds increase we’ll slowly see an uptick in our chances for snow. Starting off we’ll see flurries this afternoon, becoming light snow and then at times moderate snow into the evening. Go ahead and prepare for a slow commute home, as snow should already be falling across much of the region. The heaviest snow will hold off through the night, but don’t be surprised if visibility becomes an issue into the early evening.

This storm will tap into plenty of moisture and leave an overall 3-6 inches of snow for much of Southcentral. The only exception will be across western portions of the Susitna Valley, Turnagain Pass, and the Chugach Mountains. The snow will linger through much of Wednesday for a large potion of Southcentral before shifting to the east.

This opens the door for widespread snow and rain to make a return to Southeast. As the storm moves into the panhandle winds will also be an issue. High Wind Watches go into effect for parts of the Southern Panhandle beginning Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will likely occur as the storm takes aim on Southeast into Wednesday.

Following this storm, another round of storms move into the Gulf of Alaska at the end of this week and the start of next week.

Have a safe Tuesday!

