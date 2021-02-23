Multiple storms through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From southwest Alaska, to the interior, and southcentral, will see two winter storms deliver snow to the state. By mid-week, a mix of rain, snow and wind will hit southeast Alaska. Winds will be especially strong for the panhandle Wednesday. A high wind watch is in place, but could be upgraded as those winds materialize. At this point, winds will be out of the southeast 25-35 miles per hour, with gusts to 60 mph.

