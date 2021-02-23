Advertisement

National Dog Biscuit Day: Highlighting a local ‘Mum and Pup Bakery’ in Anchorage

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a story that would leave Pavlov’s dogs salivating even without a bell. Feb. 23 is National Dog Biscuit Day, which is going to lead to a lot of wagging tails all over the country.

Here in Alaska, this day provides an opportunity to spotlight a local vendor. Drool Central is a one-woman shop owned and operated by Daisy Nicolas here in Anchorage. The self-described “Mum and Pup Bakery” has a number of pet-friendly snacks and treats that are both healthy and locally sourced.

Daisy was first inspired by her dog Dallas back in 2013 to make a better brand of biscuit and now it’s her proud pup that has a lot to do with trying out new treats.

“Yes! She’s the master taster, quality control, master taster, you know nothing gets by her,” says Nicolas.

This business is a labor of love for Nicolas who says as the lone operator, she is basically working from the moment she wakes up until the moment she falls asleep. On her website, where Dallas is prominently featured, you can find everything from “Moose Pup Nuggets” to “Salmondore” to something called “Crunchy Mini Paws.”

“The pride that you know I take in every day is that I love dogs. I love to make them healthy and you know they’re as picky as humans but they’re more lovable,” says Nicolas.

During the summer months, you can find Drool Central at the South Anchorage Farmers Market. And new this winter Nicolas has converted a van into a mobile pop-up shop which she takes to Connors Bog Dog Park from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

So be it on National Dog Biscuit Day or just a random winter weekend, Drool Central is a local way to make your pup perk up if it’s snack time around your house or dog park.

