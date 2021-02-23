No deaths , 58 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 58 COVID-19 cases in Alaska from Monday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s death total at 287 residents and three nonresidents.

A total of 57,808 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska.

Resident cases were reported Monday in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 19

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 5

Petersburg Borough: 4

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

At least 1,260 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 35 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 554 inpatient and 37 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 144,419 first dose and 89,147 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,653,425 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

