Roenning’s podium finish leads the Seawolves in Utah

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage ski team’s Sigurd Roenning led the with a third-place finish in the classic races at the RMISA Invite at Westminster, Utah.

Associate head coach Trond Flagstad told goseawolves.com, “Sigurd had a solid race and he felt he has more in him. We are trying to peak for the NCAA’s in March so right now we are trying to dial in the training and taper plan for the championships.”

The RMISA Invite at Westminster will continue with the freestyle races Tuesday and the NCAA championships take place from March 10 through 13 in New Hampshire.

