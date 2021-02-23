Advertisement

Toksook Bay man accused of using snowmachine to harass musk ox, negligently taking game

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Toksook Bay man is being accused of using his snowmachine to harass a musk ox on Nelson Island.

The injured musk ox was reported to Alaska State Troopers earlier this month, according to an online dispatch posted Monday.

Wildlife troopers and a Bethel-based biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game responded to the area to search for the musk ox. Once located, the musk ox was killed because its front leg was broken.

After an investigation, troopers found that Kanen Therchik, 22, of Toksook Bay, reportedly harassed the musk ox for around 15 minutes with his snowmachine. The bull charged, colliding with Therchik and his snowmachine, which caused the broken leg.

Therchik was issued a summons to appear in the Bethel District Court for unlawful methods of taking big game, the dispatch stated.

The edible meat from the musk ox was salvaged and donated to a charity in Bethel.

