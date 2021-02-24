Advertisement

79-year-old man makes first snow angel

‘It’s going to be cold. Ready?’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (Gray News) – There are no age limits on snow angels.

Edward Trejo had never made one before in all his 79 years. Having lived in California, he’d never had the opportunity.

With lots of fresh powder available last week in Oklahoma, the staff at Franciscan Villa, an assisted living facility where he lives, took Trejo out to earn his wings.

“It’s going to be cold. Ready?” one of his caretakers asked as they helped Trejo out of his wheelchair and into the snow. “OK, turn around.”

Soon, he was laying on his back, flapping his arms and legs to the cheers of the staff.

“Are you ready to get up and look at it?”

The answer was yes and now we all get to enjoy it.

Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.
Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.(Source: Franciscan Villa)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines Plane
Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns
People watching Cook Inlet beluga whale
Beluga whale mystery: New genetic testing method finds answers
Coronavirus
No deaths , 58 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Alaska as early as next week

Latest News

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6
COVID-19 vaccine used at Alaska Native Medical Center
State to receive more than 100K doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
Court
Wasilla woman pleads guilty in death of tow truck driver