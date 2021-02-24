Blood Bank of Alaska facility chosen to be a COVID-19 vaccine location by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Blood Bank of Alaska facility will now be a location where Alaskans can come and get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible. Those wanting to get a vaccine at this time must meet the following criteria:

Be 50 years and above with a high-risk medical condition

Be 50 years and above working as a frontline essential worker

Be pre K-12 and child care education staff

People living or working in congregate settings

More information about the vaccine and who is eligible can be found at dhss.alaska.gov

According to the Blood Bank of Alaska, the warehouse portion of the main facility located on Airport Heights will be where the vaccinations will happen.

“The Municipality of Anchorage plans to vaccinate an estimated 150 to 200 people a day at the Blood Bank of Alaska location,” wrote the Blood Bank of Alaska on its website.

In January of this year, the Blood Bank of Alaska signed an agreement with the Anchorage Health Department to store the Pfizer vaccine.

To sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine, you can click here.

