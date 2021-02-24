First case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 identified in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state’s chief epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin has confirmed that there has been a case of the P.1 variant of the novel coronavirus in Alaska. The variant has been traced back to Brazil.

In an email to Alaska’s News Source, McLaughlin wrote the person is an Anchorage resident who had not left the state recently.

“The patient reported eating a meal unmasked with others at a local restaurant about 4 days prior to symptom onset,” wrote McLaughlin. “It is possible that this may have been where the patient was exposed.”

He went on to say they are aware of someone who had close contact with the Anchorage resident who tested positive for COVID-19 but they “have not yet sequenced that person’s virus to determine if it is the P.1 variant.”

According to the CDC, there have been five cases of the variant reported in the U.S.

McLaughlin said evidence suggests that some forms of the P.1 variant may affect its transmissibility and antigenic profile, which may make it difficult for antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection to recognize and neutralize the virus.

This announcement came days after it was learned that the second case of a U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in Alaska.

Currently in the state over 57,000 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DHSS Case Dashboard.

