Advertisement

First case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 identified in Alaska

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state’s chief epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin has confirmed that there has been a case of the P.1 variant of the novel coronavirus in Alaska. The variant has been traced back to Brazil.

In an email to Alaska’s News Source, McLaughlin wrote the person is an Anchorage resident who had not left the state recently.

“The patient reported eating a meal unmasked with others at a local restaurant about 4 days prior to symptom onset,” wrote McLaughlin. “It is possible that this may have been where the patient was exposed.”

He went on to say they are aware of someone who had close contact with the Anchorage resident who tested positive for COVID-19 but they “have not yet sequenced that person’s virus to determine if it is the P.1 variant.”

According to the CDC, there have been five cases of the variant reported in the U.S.

McLaughlin said evidence suggests that some forms of the P.1 variant may affect its transmissibility and antigenic profile, which may make it difficult for antibodies from a previous COVID-19 infection to recognize and neutralize the virus.

This announcement came days after it was learned that the second case of a U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in Alaska.

Currently in the state over 57,000 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DHSS Case Dashboard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines Plane
Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns
People watching Cook Inlet beluga whale
Beluga whale mystery: New genetic testing method finds answers
Coronavirus
No deaths , 58 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Alaska as early as next week

Latest News

The Yukon Quest finish line in downtown Fairbanks. (KTUU)
Mark your calendars, Yukon Quest has announced its 2022 race start
The McKinley Capital Management logo
McKinley Capital Management opens a new direct lending program to promote business growth
Ben Stevens at an APOC hearing, Jan. 2007 (KTUU)
Chief of Staff Ben Stevens to leave the Dunleavy administration
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns