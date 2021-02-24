Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy tests positive for COVID-19

Dunleavy stays silent on AG scandal as nonpartisan legal opinion confirms he could answer questions
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tested positive for COVID-19 his office wrote in a release Wednesday. The governor is quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

The governor had been working from home in isolation since Sunday, when he was notified he’d been near someone the previous day who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor tested negative on Sunday morning with no symptoms. His office says the governor started noticing symptoms Tuesday evening and was tested Wednesday morning, which came back positive.

The governor’s office says since he had been isolating, they do not believe he had any close contacts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

