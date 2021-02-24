Head of Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium resigns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The head of the state’s largest Native tribal health organization has resigned, a spokesperson has confirmed. Andy Teuber, Chairman and President of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium resigned Tuesday morning. He also resigned from the University of Alaska Board of Regents. Neither organization gave a reason for Teuber’s departure.

Teuber’s departure prompted a meeting Tuesday afternoon at ANTHC to determine the path forward. “The Consortium’s Board of Directors is taking immediate and swift action, calling a special meeting for this afternoon to address leadership transition,” wrote ANTHC spokesperson Shirley Young in an email.

Young said more information would be released after the meeting.

The Consortium bills itself as the largest tribal health organization in the U.S., serving 180,000 Alaska Native and American Indian people since 1998 when the federal Indian Health Service contracted with ANTHC for statewide health care services. The Consortium runs the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, and oversees numerous health and wellness functions in rural Alaska communities, including health aide and dental aide programs.

ANTHC teamed up with the State of Alaska for the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to distribute COVID-19 vaccines across Alaska.

Teuber has served as the organization’s chairman of the Board since 2008, and as president and CEO of the Kodiak Area Native Association since 2006, according to a cached search result from ANTHC’s website. His profile and information is no longer included on the Consortium’s website. That cached search result listed a number of Alaskan nonprofits and governmental advisory boards in which Teuber took part. That includes the University of Alaska Board of Regents, which confirmed Tuesday he had also resigned his post there.

“Regent Andy Teuber resigned today from the University of Alaska Board of Regents, effective immediately,” wrote University system spokesperson Roberta Graham. Graham said she had no further information Tuesday evening.

