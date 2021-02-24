Mark your calendars, Yukon Quest has announced its 2022 race start

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are still bummed out about the 2021 Yukon Quest not happening, it’s time to turn that frown upside down because the Yukon Quest has just announced its 2022 race start. The race will start in Fairbanks on Feb. 5, 2022.

“In the past few years the race usually started in Fairbanks in even years, and Whitehorse in uneven years – generally on the first Saturday in February. We’re happy to continue with this tradition despite not having the race start in Whitehorse this year,” says Josi Leideritz, Executive Director in the Whitehorse office.

The 2021 Yukon Quest was canceled because of the pandemic. In early June 2020, it was announced that the Yukon Quest International would hold two separate races for the 2021 season. Months later as COVID-19 cases rose across the world and in Alaska and Canada respectively, the race decided to cancel Canada’s side of the 2021 Yukon Quest race.

What resulted was the formation of the ‘Summit Quest 300′, a shortened version of the race that resembles closely the Yukon Quest 300. Winning that race this year was Chatanika musher Dan Kaduce.

The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race confirms race start in 2022. After having made the difficult... Posted by Yukon Quest on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The race says more information and updates about the 2022 race will be shared at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.