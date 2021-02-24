Advertisement

More bottled water arrives in Tuluksak after January fire destroyed village’s water plant

By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More bottled water has arrived in Tuluksak. It’s been over a month since a January fire destroyed the village’s main source of water.

The bottles were flown in by Desert Air and the effort was organized by Donlin Gold, an Alaska gold mining company.

“Water is a basic need we all have. Donlin Gold has been working in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region for 25 years now,” said Kristina Woolston, the external affairs manager for the company. “Part of our commitment in the communities is to invest in safe, healthy, and well communities.”

It’s the latest relief mission to help the village. The most recent flight also included large containers to store water collected from the Kuskokwim River.

Last week, Ravn Alaska loaded cargo for a flight for Bethel. Several cases of donated Dasani bottled water from Coca-Cola also made the journey. Ryan Air picked them up and delivered the water to Tuluksak.

“There’s just a bigger picture at hand, and that’s to help the folks in Tuluksak,” said Hellen Payares, the marketing manager for Coca-Cola Bottling of Alaska.

The soft drink company has so far donated hundreds of cases of water to the village and had help from Pepsi.

“Alaska is a pretty small community,” said Brent Miller, the general manager of PepsiCo Inc. “Whenever there’s a need, and we can help out, we like to be there to our fellow Alaskans.”

Donlin Gold’s donations are expected to continue and so are those from the two soft drink companies. Even a member of the popular music group Black Eyed Peas recently sent several cases of bottled water to the village.

