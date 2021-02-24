Near freezing highs and snow into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Warmer conditions are returning to a large portion of the state, as high pressure backs off and a series of storms move into the Gulf of Alaska. This will lead to many locations likely topping out near freezing in the coming days, as the warmer air continues to push into the region. Along with the warmth comes several chances for snow across the region, the latter which is already occurring. The snow which didn’t perform as well as advertised, due to a more southerly track of the storm, will still bring some accumulation through the day. While lower amounts can be expected for the Anchorage Bowl and a large portion of the valley, decent snowfall accumulation will occur for those along coastal regions. From the Eastern Kenai Peninsula into the Prince William Sound, this area is ripe for seeing significant accumulation over the next 24 hours.

Snow will gradually come to an end into Thursday morning, with Anchorage likely topping out with nearly 2 inches of snow. As the storm exits it will take an approach towards the Panhandle. It’s here where high winds and a wintry mess can be expected through the day. The greatest threat for high winds will be the Southern Inner Channels and the extreme outer coastline. It’s here where winds could gusts as high as 60 mph, with an occasional gust even higher. While the winds are set to slowly die down through the day, the wintry weather will stick around into Thursday morning. Many locations will see on average anywhere from 1 to 3 inches.

Much of Southcentral and Southeast dry out beginning Thursday and the first part of Friday. Each day we’ll see highs top out near the freezing mark, with the last time seeing highs above freezing being the last week of January.

Starting Friday night into Saturday, another storm system passes south of the region. This will bring additional snowfall and one last run at freezing before colder weather makes a return.

Have a safe Wednesday!

