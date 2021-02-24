South Anchorage football back in the gym

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With football season still a ways away, and the football field covered in snow, South Anchorage High School athletes are hitting the weights early during their workout efforts this week.

The kids must have wanted to get back in the gym because the attendance on day one was nearly overwhelming, according to Walter Harmon, the school’s head coach.

“I’m blown away by the numbers normally day one phase one we have five or six kids so the fact that we have this many kids says a lot about them they are ready,” Harmon said.

The coaches had their hands full showing some of the younger kids how to properly attack the weights; however, they had plenty of help from the more senior players.

“The young guys look tough, their tough they can put up a fight they are aggressive and mean and that is what we need, and just like everyone else they have a lot to learn,” said Beryn Luey, a senior center.

The gym was far from quiet with at least one player pushing a fellow teammate to get lower or finish out that last rep at all times and the team running through a circuit of high-intensity interval training exercises.

Harmon said the workouts are perfect for the way that they play. They may not be the biggest and strongest team in the state, but they will be physically fit and prepared.

While the workouts are geared to get the team into shape, Harmon said there is something about “suffering together” that helps bring the team together.

With the coronavirus pandemic still at play, these early season workouts may be the only opportunity that the team will be able to do any sort of bonding.

“We didn’t have to worry about that in our last class because most of those kids played together since they were 6, 7 years old they hung out together anyway” Harmon said. “This year we are going to have a mix of classes, so the sooner we can start working on team the more we can start installing the systems that we run because once the season starts the notion of building a team then is a little late.”

From the sights and sounds of that small gym on the second floor of the high school, the 2021 version of the Wolverines is looking to be pretty scrappy.

