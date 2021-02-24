Advertisement

Storms cycle through Alaska

The active weather pattern continues into next week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We have a number of storms cycling through the state in the next few days. Southcentral sees snowfall through Wednesday morning, and a second round on Wednesday night.

The city of Juneau issued an urban avalanche advisory as the city and region deals with rounds of winter weather and an unstable snowpack. A combination of high winds, heavy snow and freezing rain have caused areas of unstable snow in the southeast city, leading to a considerable threat for avalanches.

The main problem is wind slabs and weak layers under buried by new snow.

Officials want people to avoid the flume trail as anything that releases could be potentially quite large and continue to avoid the gated areas above the Behrands neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New APD Chief Justin Doll
Anchorage police chief no longer in top running for California job
Alaska Airlines Plane
Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies
Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, said she is "ready to rumble" after the governor accused her...
Eagle River Republican responds to governor’s COVID-19 conspiracy accusations: ‘Reinbold is ready to rumble’
Dunleavy and the COVID Crisis
Gov. Dunleavy isolating after close contact with person with COVID-19
Coronavirus
1 death, 68 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Latest News

Tuesday, February 23 Morning Weather
Multiple storms sweep across Coastal Alaska
Tuesday, February 23 Morning Weather
Tuesday, February 23 Morning Weather
2-22-21_JP_Iron Dog Baby
Multiple storms through the week
Monday, February 22 Morning Weather
Light snow gives way to sunshine Monday afternoon