Storms cycle through Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We have a number of storms cycling through the state in the next few days. Southcentral sees snowfall through Wednesday morning, and a second round on Wednesday night.

The city of Juneau issued an urban avalanche advisory as the city and region deals with rounds of winter weather and an unstable snowpack. A combination of high winds, heavy snow and freezing rain have caused areas of unstable snow in the southeast city, leading to a considerable threat for avalanches.

The main problem is wind slabs and weak layers under buried by new snow.

Officials want people to avoid the flume trail as anything that releases could be potentially quite large and continue to avoid the gated areas above the Behrands neighborhood.

