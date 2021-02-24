Wasilla woman pleads guilty in death of tow truck driver

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla woman has been sentenced in the death of a tow truck driver that shook the community.

The Alaska Department of Law says Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced Michelle Parker, 24, to seven years to serve with an additional four years suspended, revoked her driver’s license for 10 years, and placed her on probation for 10 years. Parker was also sentenced to a consecutive 30-day term for driving under the influence.

Officials say Parker pleaded guilty Monday to charges including manslaughter, DUI and driving in violation of license limitation. During the sentencing, Peterson, who is a mother, said she was “ashamed” of herself and is “devastated about what she did,” the Department of Law wrote in a release.

The DOL says Peterson apologized to the family of the victim, identified as Hans Michael Moore, 57.

On Nov. 29, 2020 Anchorage Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Debarr Road and Pine Street. Officers were told that a vehicle had been driven into a ditch. While investigating the vehicle and arresting its driver for operating under the influence, Moore arrived with his tow truck to impound the vehicle. While Moore was loading the vehicle, APD says Parker hit Moore with her vehicle.

Moore later died at the hospital and Parker was arrested.

Days after the crash, a memorial procession took place honoring Moore.

During sentencing, the judge also heard from Moore’s widow and sister and made it a point to acknowledge that sentencing Parker was important to show others that drinking and driving is not okay.

