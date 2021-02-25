179 cases of COVID-19 announced in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska announced 179 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Alaska from Tuesday’s reported numbers. All but four were identified in Alaska residents.

The state’s alert level, based on average daily cases in the last 14 days, remains at “high” with most areas in Alaska still registering the high level of risk. Alaska’s case rate over the past 14 days is at 15.93 cases per 100,000 people.

Tuesday’s cases were tallied in:

Anchorage: 44

Wasilla: 37

Fairbanks: 18

Palmer: 16

Ketchikan: 10

Petersburg: 10

Eagle River: 7

North Pole: 7

Bethel Census Area: 6

Chugiak: 3

Juneau: 3

Cordova: 2

Girdwood: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Copper River Census Area: 1

Homer: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Nikiski: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

Seward: 1

Skagway: 1

The state said there are currently 37 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with nine more under investigation. Four patients are on ventilators.

The region in Alaska with the highest average daily case rate over the past 14 days is the Mat-Su region, with 34.41 cases per 100,000. Communities drop to intermediate status when they reach an average of 10 cases per 100,000.

Here are the regions currently in high alert status:

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 34.41 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 26.97 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 17.64 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region - Southern: 16.62 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 13.6 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region - Northern: 13.3 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13.09 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 12.6 cases per 100,000

The state has detected a new strain of the coronavirus, the P.1 variant, also known as the Brazilian variant. The Alaska case is one of a handful identified across the U.S.

Wednesday, the state also announced its March COVID-19 vaccine allocation, with an update on who’s eligible in current and soon-to-be-opened tiers, and more information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is awaiting authorization by the FDA.

