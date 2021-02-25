Advertisement

179 cases of COVID-19 announced in Alaska Wednesday

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska announced 179 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Alaska from Tuesday’s reported numbers. All but four were identified in Alaska residents.

The state’s alert level, based on average daily cases in the last 14 days, remains at “high” with most areas in Alaska still registering the high level of risk. Alaska’s case rate over the past 14 days is at 15.93 cases per 100,000 people.

Tuesday’s cases were tallied in:

  • Anchorage: 44
  • Wasilla: 37
  • Fairbanks: 18
  • Palmer: 16
  • Ketchikan: 10
  • Petersburg: 10
  • Eagle River: 7
  • North Pole: 7
  • Bethel Census Area: 6
  • Chugiak: 3
  • Juneau: 3
  • Cordova: 2
  • Girdwood: 2
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 2
  • Copper River Census Area: 1
  • Homer: 1
  • Kotzebue: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
  • Nikiski: 1
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • Seward: 1
  • Skagway: 1

The state said there are currently 37 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with nine more under investigation. Four patients are on ventilators.

The region in Alaska with the highest average daily case rate over the past 14 days is the Mat-Su region, with 34.41 cases per 100,000. Communities drop to intermediate status when they reach an average of 10 cases per 100,000.

Here are the regions currently in high alert status:

  • Matanuska-Susitna Region: 34.41 cases per 100,000
  • YK-Delta Region: 26.97 cases per 100,000
  • Southwest Region: 17.64 cases per 100,000
  • Other Southeast Region - Southern: 16.62 cases per 100,000
  • Anchorage Municipality: 13.6 cases per 100,000
  • Other Southeast Region - Northern: 13.3 cases per 100,000
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13.09 cases per 100,000
  • Other Interior Region: 12.6 cases per 100,000

The state has detected a new strain of the coronavirus, the P.1 variant, also known as the Brazilian variant. The Alaska case is one of a handful identified across the U.S.

Wednesday, the state also announced its March COVID-19 vaccine allocation, with an update on who’s eligible in current and soon-to-be-opened tiers, and more information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is awaiting authorization by the FDA.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines Plane
Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns
People watching Cook Inlet beluga whale
Beluga whale mystery: New genetic testing method finds answers
Coronavirus
No deaths , 58 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Alaska as early as next week

Latest News

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is considering whether he will run again for the state's top job.
Former Gov. Bill Walker considering 2022 reelection bid
Portraits of Hope features portraits of teens who have received services through MyHouse, a...
Artist’s ‘Portraits of Hope’ raising money for MyHouse, Mat-Su homeless youth center
Love the Locals
Love the Locals- State Farm
Curbside recycling to be offered in parts of Mat-Su