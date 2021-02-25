A continuing cycle of winter storms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is still in full swing even as the month of February winds down and we’re looking at March coming up. Snow is falling and roads are slippery, so drivers need to be extra careful.

On the Kenai peninsula Wednesday, a school bus was hit on K-beach road, so slow down out there. Luckily no one was hurt. Wind chills will be extreme...extremely low...60 to 70 below zero from the western Arctic coast to the eastern Beaufort Sea coast.

Interior Alaska will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures.

Southeast Alaska deals with strong winds through tonight, snow and rain-heavy at times Thursday. But hold on, a break is coming your way on Friday!

