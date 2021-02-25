Artist’s ‘Portraits of Hope’ raising money for MyHouse, Mat-Su homeless youth center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla artist is using her talents to raise money for MyHouse, a homeless youth center in the Mat-Su.

Nancy Angelini painted portraits of more than a dozen youth whose lives have been impacted by the center, which offers services to homeless teens and young adults.

‘So many of them have gone through the program and are giving back,” she said.

Angelini calls her fundraiser “Portraits of Hope” since many of her young subjects are working to turn their lives around. She painted them over the course of a year, taking the time to get to know them well.

“I would sit and listen to their story, take notes or record, and then I would come home and work on [the portraits],” she said. “And what I learned from it is listen first, before you even start to think about judging.”

Information about Portraits of Hope can be found on Angelini’s website, which features both the portraits and the stories of the people behind them.

For her online fundraiser, Angelini is asking for a minimum bid of $400. In exchange, people will receive one of Angelini’s original oil paintings and MyHouse will get a donation.

“My goal is that people will bid on these and then they will choose another painting from a collection that I have,” she said. “They get to keep their painting. They’ll get a certificate of giving. The portrait will go the person who is painted, and a financial donation is made to MyHouse. So it’s like a triple win.”

Angelini said she is hoping to raise $20,000 for MyHouse and by Wednesday was at 40% of her goal. The Portraits of Hope fundraising auction runs through Sunday.

