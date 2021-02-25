Breaking freezing for the first time in a month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been nearly 4 years since Anchorage dealt with a month long streak of temperatures below freezing. That streak likely comes to an end in the coming days as warmer temperatures and storms push into Southcentral.

2021 - 31 days 2020 - 29 days 2019 - 20 days 2018 - 24 days 2017 - 36 days

At this moment, Anchorage has only seen a high temperature of 30-degrees for February, which is currently the coldest high temperature ever recorded in the month of February. That will be put to the test, as we see each day through Saturday likely topping the freezing mark.

Although we’re expecting quieter weather today, we’re entering another period where a cycle of storms is set to impact Southcentral and Southeast into next week. Ahead of the storms we dry out today across much of the region. Skies will slowly clear out, the sunshine will return and temperatures will make a run near freezing. The best shot for this will exist on the Kenai and near coastal regions. Because of this warm stretch heading our way, it’s extremely important to make sure you remain vigilant when driving. With warmer conditions returning, slick spots will begin to develop through the day.

Southeast will also catch a break in the activity, as snow and winds lighten up through the day. High pressure building into the Pacific will help activity clear from north to South on the Panhandle. While some lingering activity can be expected through the day, the vast majority of the region will begin to see drier conditions return.

This will be short-lived as the next storm is set to sweep in from the left. Initially clouds will increase across Southcentral with light snow expected by the afternoon hours Friday. As this storm moves in, it’s possible that winds could kick in out of the Southeast. These are our Chinook winds and could keep temperatures in the mid to upper 20s through the night, if not even warmer.

Heavy snow looks possible overnight Friday into Saturday, with decent snowfall accumulation likely with this system. It bears watching, as many locations could top 4-6 inches of snow. The same storm is set to move into Southeast overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing the return to windy conditions and a wintry mess.

Have a blessed Thursday!

