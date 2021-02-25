Curbside recycling to be offered in parts of Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new curbside recycling program is starting in April for certain areas of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Customers in parts of Palmer and Settlers Bay can sign up now for the service, according to a release from Alaska Waste.

“Customers often ask whether we can offer curbside recycling in Mat-Su,” said Laurel Andrews, with Alaska Waste. “We hope this new service can help meet some of that demand, and potentially be expanded to other areas.”

A number of items will be recyclable under the new program including cardboard, greasy pizza boxes, mixed paper, #1 PETE plastic bottles, #2 HDPE plastic jugs, aluminum, steel and tin cans.

All the material will go in the same bin for the bi-weekly pickup. The service will be $23.33 per month, but customers who sign up now can get the first month free.

There are maps of the eligible areas available on the Alaska Waste’s website.

