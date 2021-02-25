Advertisement

Curbside recycling to be offered in parts of Mat-Su

(WLUC)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new curbside recycling program is starting in April for certain areas of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Customers in parts of Palmer and Settlers Bay can sign up now for the service, according to a release from Alaska Waste.

“Customers often ask whether we can offer curbside recycling in Mat-Su,” said Laurel Andrews, with Alaska Waste. “We hope this new service can help meet some of that demand, and potentially be expanded to other areas.”

A number of items will be recyclable under the new program including cardboard, greasy pizza boxes, mixed paper, #1 PETE plastic bottles, #2 HDPE plastic jugs, aluminum, steel and tin cans.

All the material will go in the same bin for the bi-weekly pickup. The service will be $23.33 per month, but customers who sign up now can get the first month free.

There are maps of the eligible areas available on the Alaska Waste’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines Plane
Airline ordered to pay $3.2M after woman falls, later dies
The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium building in Anchorage.
ANTHC Leadership change, CEO named acting president after former president resigns
People watching Cook Inlet beluga whale
Beluga whale mystery: New genetic testing method finds answers
Coronavirus
No deaths , 58 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Alaska as early as next week

Latest News

Power outage on Feb. 14 caused damage to water and power plant in Selawik.
People of Selawik asked to conserve power after outage caused damage to water and power plant
Webinar explores cottage food industry in Alaska
For all the four-legged good boys and girls out there, today may be worthy of celebration. It's...
National Dog Biscuit Day: Highlighting a local ‘Mum and Pup Bakery’ in Anchorage
Raising chickens in cold climates can be tricky, that's why Professor Stephen Brown started...
No need to fly the coop to attend ‘Chicken University,’ it’s on Zoom this year