Moments in time: Fur Rondy Amateur Photo Contest captures the beauty of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fur Rondy Amateur Photo Contest is back for another year to wow and delight fans of the still form.

Amber Musso, Marketing Director of the Midtown Mall, says, “It’s my favorite event of the year because it’s like a year in review for Alaska and it’s amateur too so it’s just people out, a lot of them with their phones, living in different parts of Alaska going on trips in different parts of Alaska and just taking photos.”

According to Musso, 250 of the best photos submitted this year will find a place in the gallery all fighting for the prizes and recognition of multiple categories.

Best of Show (4 winners)

First Place (18 winners)

Second Place (18 winners)

Third Place (18 winners)

The event begins Friday, Feb. 26 at the Midtown Mall and runs through March 7th. Photos and prizes will be available for pick up starting March 15.

